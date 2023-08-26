Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.07 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $211.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.