Reviewing Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $304.24 million 2.94 $128.85 million $10.33 5.99 Citizens Financial Group $9.07 billion 1.40 $2.07 billion $4.40 6.10

Profitability

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Preferred Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 36.65% 23.68% 2.33% Citizens Financial Group 20.41% 10.68% 1.03%

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Preferred Bank pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Preferred Bank and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Financial Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Preferred Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

