Reviewing Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victrex and Schneider Electric S.E.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Victrex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $436.75 million 3.75 $97.60 million N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. $36.01 billion 2.70 $3.66 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Victrex has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Victrex and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schneider Electric S.E. 1 0 4 0 2.60

Victrex currently has a consensus price target of $1,854.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,743.38%. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.74%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than Schneider Electric S.E..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valve and valve actuator, variable speed and frequency drives, feeder automation, grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, it offers critical power and cooling services, data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, emergency lighting, and electrical sockets; and human machine interface, industrial automation software, industrial communication, interface and control relays, measurement and instrumentation, motion control and robotics, signaling devices, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.