RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.87.

RH stock opened at $338.93 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

