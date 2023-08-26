RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $360.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $230.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RH. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.87.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $338.93 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.86 and a 200-day moving average of $296.18.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.