Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 28,787 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $58,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.