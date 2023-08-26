Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Workday worth $45,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.46.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.69.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

