Rhumbline Advisers Has $48.35 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Insulet worth $48,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 2.6 %

PODD stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 205.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.68.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.