Rhumbline Advisers Has $51.74 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the first quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14,782.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

