Rhumbline Advisers Has $54.17 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $54,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $88.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.