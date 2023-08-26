Rhumbline Advisers Has $59.10 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $59,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

