Rhumbline Advisers Has $59.62 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $59,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $61.11 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

