Rhumbline Advisers Has $60.82 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $60,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $193,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $54.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.