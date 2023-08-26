Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $48,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.59 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.