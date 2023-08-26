Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,785 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $54,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

