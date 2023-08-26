Rhumbline Advisers Sells 711 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $45,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 905,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,278,000 after acquiring an additional 180,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,129,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

