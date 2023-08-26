Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,309 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $52,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $275.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,503 shares of company stock worth $7,287,166. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

