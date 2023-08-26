Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

