Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $90.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.9 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,885,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

