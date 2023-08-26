Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $288,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 104.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 159,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

