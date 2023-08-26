Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $110.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.