Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) versus PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Head to Head Comparison

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 37.12% 13.31% 10.05% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.29 $20.41 million $0.62 5.34 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PHX Minerals and Royale Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PHX Minerals and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 56.09%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.