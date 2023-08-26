RXO (RXO) vs. The Competition Critical Review

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RXO to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RXO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 933 1839 32 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 43.41%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 172.42 RXO Competitors $3.80 billion $228.37 million 29.08

This table compares RXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

