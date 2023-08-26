Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

