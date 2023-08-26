SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $222.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $338.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

