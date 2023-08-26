Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.25.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after acquiring an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after buying an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

