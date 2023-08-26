Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,572 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $163,400.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $162,320.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $268,631.72.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $166,080.00.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.63 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.