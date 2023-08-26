Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,572 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $163,400.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $268,631.72.

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $166,080.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.63 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intapp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

