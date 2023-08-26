Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.74.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Price Performance
STX opened at $64.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -109.80%.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
