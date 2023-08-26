Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.84 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.