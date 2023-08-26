SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.81.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. SFL had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. SFL’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SFL by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,172,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 725,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 206,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SFL by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SFL by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,459,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,253 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

