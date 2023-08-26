SHF (SHFS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SHF to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SHF and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SHF alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHF Competitors 331 1382 2045 69 2.48

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 304.75%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 221.05%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SHF has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF’s rivals have a beta of 5.80, suggesting that their average share price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% SHF Competitors -169.54% -33.30% -11.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million -$35.13 million -0.16 SHF Competitors $2.87 billion $405.03 million 6.78

SHF’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SHF rivals beat SHF on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.