Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $229.01 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,595. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.