Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $244.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.