Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.14 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

