Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 329 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.21.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

