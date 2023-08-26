Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 45,206 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,206 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.25 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock worth $25,268,681. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

