Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 576 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

