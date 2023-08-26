Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 593 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of BG opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

