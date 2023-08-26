Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 94 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 998 shares of company stock worth $378,025. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $381.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.26 and its 200 day moving average is $422.70. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $516.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

