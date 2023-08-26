Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

