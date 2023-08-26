Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 568,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 79,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

