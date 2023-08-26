Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Trading Up 2.8 %

Splunk stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.