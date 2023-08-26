Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Critical Comparison

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Starco Brands and Evonik Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Evonik Industries 1 3 2 0 2.17

Evonik Industries has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Evonik Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evonik Industries is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starco Brands and Evonik Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Starco Brands and Evonik Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 10.20 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -17.00 Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.01 18.42

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Evonik Industries. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evonik Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Starco Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Evonik Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evonik Industries beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Evonik Industries

(Get Free Report)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications. The Nutrition & Care segment offers amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, drug delivery, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products. The Smart Materials segment provides hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, activated nickel catalysts, precious metal powder catalysts, oil and fat hydrogenation catalysts, regeneration of desulfurization catalysts, amorphous polyalphaolefins, polybutadienes, polyester resins, thermoplastic and reactive methacrylate resins, PEEK, polyamide 12, organosilanes, chlorosilanes, fumed silicas, fumed metal oxides, and precipitated silicas for the automotive, paints, coatings, adhesives, construction, and various other sectors. The Performance Materials segment produces polymer materials and intermediates, including butene-1, DINP, isononanol, cyanuric chloride, alkoxides, and superabsorbent for rubber, plastics, and automotive industries. The Technology & Infrastructure segment provides site management, utilities and waste management, technical, process technology, engineering, and logistics services. It operates in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is a subsidiary of RAG-Stiftung.

