StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock worth $97,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.