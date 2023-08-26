StockNews.com Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Flushing Financial stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $402.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Flushing Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

