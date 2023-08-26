StockNews.com Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

HCA stock opened at $273.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

