StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $103,350,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2,383.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,322 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.