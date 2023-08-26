StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
