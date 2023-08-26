StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth $66,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

