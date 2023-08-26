Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

